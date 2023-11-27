StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ekso Bionics Stock Performance
EKSO stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.65. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15.
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 89.28% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ekso Bionics
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.