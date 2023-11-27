StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Old Point Financial Trading Down 2.5 %
OPOF stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.
About Old Point Financial
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
