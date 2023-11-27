StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

OPOF stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

About Old Point Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

