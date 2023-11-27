StockNews.com Lowers Cabot (NYSE:CBT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $77.50 on Friday. Cabot has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. Cabot had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cabot by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

