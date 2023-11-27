StockNews.com Upgrades China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) to “Buy”

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

China Yuchai International Stock Performance

China Yuchai International stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. China Yuchai International has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Shah Capital Management grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,111,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 250,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the period.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

