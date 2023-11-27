Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) & Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Head to Head Survey

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -15.05% -3.32% -2.74% Tactile Systems Technology 9.21% 17.10% 9.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anika Therapeutics and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tactile Systems Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.67%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $163.31 million 1.90 -$14.86 million ($1.69) -12.56 Tactile Systems Technology $246.79 million 1.33 -$17.87 million $1.08 12.95

Anika Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tactile Systems Technology. Anika Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Anika Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management products includes Monovisc and Orthovisc, an injectable HA-based viscosupplement for the pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; Cingal, a single-injection OA pain management product to provide both short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, a molecular weight injectable HA veterinary product. The company's joint preservation and restoration product family comprises 150 bone preserving joint technology products, including partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and invasive and bone sparing implants, which are designed to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions; sports medicine solutions used to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons; and orthopedic regenerative solutions, including Hyalofast and Tactoset. In addition, it offers non-orthopedic products comprising HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications including adhesion barrier, advanced wound care, ear, nose, and throat products, as well as ophthalmic products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Free Report)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.