Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLPFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $71.59 on Monday. Teleperformance has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services.

