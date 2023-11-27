The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $81.53 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after purchasing an additional 88,518 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,215,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,085,000 after acquiring an additional 117,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

