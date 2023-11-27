The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EDU. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

NYSE:EDU opened at $75.40 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $76.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.48. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $853,000. Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after buying an additional 252,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,343,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,044,000 after buying an additional 479,860 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.