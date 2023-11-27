The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$92.42.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$101.00 price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$83.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$75.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.05.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.16 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.68%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

