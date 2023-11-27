The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives $36.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $36.49.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

