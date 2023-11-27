Timbercreek Financial Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
TF stock opened at C$6.70 on Monday. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.09. The firm has a market cap of C$558.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.17.
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7502838 EPS for the current year.
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.
