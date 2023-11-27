Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 71,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

