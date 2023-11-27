Truist Financial Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $55.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.93.

BRBR stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $51.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.55.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

