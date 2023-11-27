TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
TWC Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of TWC Enterprises stock opened at C$16.75 on Monday. TWC Enterprises has a 1 year low of C$14.97 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12.
About TWC Enterprises
