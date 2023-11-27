TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

TWC Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of TWC Enterprises stock opened at C$16.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.53. TWC Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$14.97 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53.

Get TWC Enterprises alerts:

About TWC Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Read More

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TWC Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWC Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.