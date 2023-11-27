TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
TWC Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of TWC Enterprises stock opened at C$16.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$411.38 million, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.53. TWC Enterprises has a 12-month low of C$14.97 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53.
About TWC Enterprises
