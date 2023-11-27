UBS Group Begins Coverage on HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

HLFFF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HelloFresh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

About HelloFresh

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF opened at $15.95 on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.73.

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

