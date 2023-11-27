UBS Group Trims CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price to $15.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

