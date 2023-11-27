United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Announces $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

United Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBOH opened at $17.19 on Monday. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UBOH Free Report ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

