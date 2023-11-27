Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) vs. Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and Tencent (OTC:TCTZF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Upexi and Tencent, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tencent 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 485.11%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than Tencent.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $80.68 million 0.24 -$16.93 million N/A N/A Tencent N/A N/A N/A $2.34 17.81

This table compares Upexi and Tencent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tencent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upexi.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and Tencent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60% Tencent N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Tencent shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Upexi

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc. Its enterprise business comprises marketing solutions, which offers digital tools including user insight, creative management, placement strategy, digital assets management, etc.; and cloud services, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, security and other technologies for financial services, education, healthcare, retail, industry, transport, energy, and radio & television application. In addition, the company operates innovation business, which includes artificial intelligences; and discover and develops enterprise and next-generation technologies for food production, energy, and water management application. Tencent Holdings Limited was formerly known as Tencent (BVI) Limited and changed its name to Tencent Holding Limited in February 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

