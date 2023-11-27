Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Vale alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VALE

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.90. Vale has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vale will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1541 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vale by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after buying an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in Vale by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,761,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660,917 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vale by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,109,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,009 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vale by 52.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

(Get Free Report

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.