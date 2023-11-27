Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director Sells $76,110,543.74 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) Director S Robson Walton sold 489,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.54, for a total value of $76,110,543.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,341,561 shares in the company, valued at $36,138,406,397.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 21st, S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $156.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.98. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,775,334,000 after purchasing an additional 430,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,499,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,995,749,000 after purchasing an additional 394,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
