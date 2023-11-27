West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Receives $355.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several analysts have commented on WST shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total value of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,599.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WST. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,315,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1,287.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

WST stock opened at $353.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $360.14 and a 200 day moving average of $369.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

