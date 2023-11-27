Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) vs. Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Head-To-Head Review

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) and Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Landsea Homes and Wharf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 2 0 2.67 Wharf 0 2 0 0 2.00

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Landsea Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Wharf.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes 3.42% 9.18% 4.52% Wharf N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wharf shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Landsea Homes and Wharf’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $1.45 billion 0.26 $73.55 million $1.04 9.71 Wharf N/A N/A N/A $15.38 0.35

Landsea Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Wharf. Wharf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Landsea Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Landsea Homes beats Wharf on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation. An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to Live in Your Element. Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live in a home created especially for them. Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet. Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

About Wharf

Founded in 1886 as the 17th company registered in Hong Kong, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 0004) is a premier company with strong connection to the history of Hong Kong. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index from the 1960s, Wharf is backed by a long standing mission of Building for Tomorrow and a proven track record in management and execution. After spinning off Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited as a separately-listed company (Stock Code: 1997) in 2017, the Group's businesses currently comprise Investment Properties, Hotels and Development Properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Other businesses include Logistics Infrastructure through Modern Terminals and Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals. The Group's exclusive Peak Portfolio, comprising a rare collection of unique properties, continues to feature the highest bespoke quality and craftsmanship catering to the demands of a discerning clientele that does not buy in off plans presale. The development profile is characterised by attention to details, generous development cost, long payback period and high capital intensity. In Mainland Investment Properties, starting from a small nascent base some 20 years ago, the Group's proactive efforts are beginning to bear fruit in order to realise plans to generate a proper return over the next 20 to 30 years remaining on the majority of the underlying land leases. However, market dynamics have changed and competition has significantly stiffened. The Mainland Development Properties land bank at the end of June 2022 was 1.94 million square metres. Strict price control and other regulatory policies have depressed selling prices and increased investment risk. The Group has become more selective with new land acquisition. At the same time, the Group's land bank has been marked to market, which is however still undergoing correction. Wharf Hotels manages 16 hotels, with over 5,000 rooms and suites, in Mainland China, Hong Kong and the Philippines. Niccolo Suzhou, opened in April 2021, was the fifth addition to the luxury Niccolo Hotels brand, with the other 11 hotels under the foundation Marco Polo Hotels brand. The Group owns three of these hotels and a fourth through a 50/50 joint venture. The Group also owns and operates Modern Terminals and is a founding partner in Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals, key components in Hong Kong's success as an international trade and transportation hub for decades. Building for Tomorrow also extends to Wharf's Business-in-Community (BIC) commitment. Flagship school improvement programme Project WeCan grows from strength to strength along with a series of BIC initiatives, with an aim of helping different segments of society in Hong Kong and the Mainland.

