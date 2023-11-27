Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $92.73 Average PT from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.73.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTFC. StockNews.com started coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $57.48 and a twelve month high of $95.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $574.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.01 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 109,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,011,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,011,000 after purchasing an additional 86,976 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

