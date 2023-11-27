Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock.
Wipro Stock Performance
Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wipro
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 1,977,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 50.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,786,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.
About Wipro
Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.
