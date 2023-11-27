WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$205.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$205.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$216.00 to C$217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$215.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on WSP Global from C$204.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$186.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$152.92 and a 1 year high of C$196.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Templeton sold 1,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.52, for a total transaction of C$360,208.66. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

