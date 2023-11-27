ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

ZTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after acquiring an additional 60,080 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,880,000 after acquiring an additional 104,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.06. ZTO Express has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

