244,160 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 244,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,218,116 shares of company stock worth $221,241,743 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

