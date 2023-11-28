31,629 Shares in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Arcosa as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arcosa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Arcosa by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Arcosa Stock Down 0.4 %

Arcosa stock opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $79.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.04 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

