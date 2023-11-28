9,571 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Down 0.1 %
GJUN opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $28.91 and a one year high of $30.90.
FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile
The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Upwork underscores the strength of the AI gig economy
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Li Auto smashes estimates proving EVs can be profitable
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Teva Pharma is the way to play the re-rise of generic drugs
Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.