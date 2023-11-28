96,304 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,173,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Vertiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 36,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $1,385,227.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,955,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,320,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VRT opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

