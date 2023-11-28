Academy Sports and Outdoors (ASO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 10/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY24 guidance at $6.95-7.65 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.95-$7.65 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASO opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.30%.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,596 shares of company stock worth $2,128,510. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,536.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

