Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY) & Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ackermans & Van Haaren (OTCMKTS:AVHNY – Get Free Report) and Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Concrete Pumping shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ackermans & Van Haaren and Concrete Pumping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ackermans & Van Haaren N/A N/A N/A $0.89 17.48 Concrete Pumping $401.29 million 1.03 $28.68 million $0.52 14.58

Analyst Recommendations

Concrete Pumping has higher revenue and earnings than Ackermans & Van Haaren. Concrete Pumping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ackermans & Van Haaren, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ackermans & Van Haaren and Concrete Pumping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ackermans & Van Haaren 0 0 0 0 N/A Concrete Pumping 0 2 0 0 2.00

Concrete Pumping has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.14%. Given Concrete Pumping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Concrete Pumping is more favorable than Ackermans & Van Haaren.

Profitability

This table compares Ackermans & Van Haaren and Concrete Pumping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ackermans & Van Haaren N/A N/A N/A Concrete Pumping 7.08% 10.34% 3.35%

Summary

Concrete Pumping beats Ackermans & Van Haaren on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ackermans & Van Haaren

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marine engineering and contracting, private banking, real estate and senior care, and energy and resources businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Marine Engineering & Contracting, Private Banking, Real Estate & Senior Care, Energy & Resources, and AvH & Growth Capital. The Marine Engineering & Contracting segment engages in the marine construction activities, including dredging and civil works on water, as well as offshore activities in the areas of renewable energy, oil and gas, soil and sludge remediation, and aggregate and mineral extraction; real estate development activities; and development of port projects and related industrial zones, as well as offshore wind farms. The Private Banking segment offers discretionary asset management services for various private clients; specialized advisory banking services for entrepreneurs and liberal professionals; and car finance and leasing services through car dealers. The Real Estate & Senior Care segment develops mixed real estate projects, including redevelopment of iconic buildings and new constructions; and invests and develops residential, and retail and office properties. The Energy & Resources segment produces crude palm oil and bananas; offers hybrid palm oil seeds; and manufactures cement. The AvH & Growth Capital is involved in the provision of advice, engineering, and solutions in production process automation; validation and compliance services to the healthcare sector; production and sale of compact biogas installations intended for dairy cattle and pig farms, and water purification stations; manufacture of steel structures and modules for the hoisting and automotive industry; and dealing and leasing of commercial vehicles, and distribution of aftermarket products for passenger cars, trucks, and industrial applications. Ackermans & Van Haaren NV was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand. It also leases and rents concrete pumping equipment, pans, and containers. As of October 31, 2022, the company owned a fleet of approximately 970 boom pumps, 90 placing booms, 20 telebelts, 340 stationary pumps, and 100 waste management trucks. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

