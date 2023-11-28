Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.00) per share for the quarter.

Addex Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.73. Addex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Addex Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Free Report) by 145.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Addex Therapeutics worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for pain, anxiety, and addiction.

