Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

ADUS opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

