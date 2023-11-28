Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIRG. B. Riley cut their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $2.40 on Friday. Airgain has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 611,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

