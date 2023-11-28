Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of ALFVY opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

(Get Free Report

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. The company offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.