Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $336.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $216.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.37. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

