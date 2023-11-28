Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.57% of Allegion worth $59,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after buying an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allegion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $307,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Allegion by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $104.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Longbow Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

