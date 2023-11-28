Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Decreased by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 39,188 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.6% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $136.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.