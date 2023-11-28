Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $21.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of research firms have commented on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.95 on Friday. Alphatec has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphatec news, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $137,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David M. Demski bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,787. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Mowry sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $137,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,829.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,645. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,864,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

See Also

