Ambarella (AMBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Ambarella to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.83. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Ambarella from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Ambarella from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.95.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMBA

Insider Activity

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $172,988.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $172,988.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,652 shares in the company, valued at $43,757,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $95,748.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 942,175 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,576 shares of company stock valued at $606,992. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after buying an additional 104,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 39,008 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.