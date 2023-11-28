American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMS opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.69.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

