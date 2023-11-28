Analysts Offer Predictions for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.52. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DY. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised Dycom Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $100.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $115.53.

In related news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.37, for a total value of $54,612.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,965.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total value of $231,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

