Analysts Set Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) PT at $22.50

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alpine Immune Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

In other news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Up 2.6 %

ALPN stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $866.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.