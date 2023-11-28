Analysts Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $326.08

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $326.08.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIIB

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total transaction of $116,124.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $228.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.