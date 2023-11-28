Analysts Set CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Target Price at $90.43

Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.43.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $89.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 62.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,919,000 after purchasing an additional 109,590 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

