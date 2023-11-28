Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $19.95

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.95.

Several research analysts have commented on DLO shares. Bank of America downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

DLO stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

