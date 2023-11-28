Analysts Set Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) PT at $14.58

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.00 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.07. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.15 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,396,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $127,403,016.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,525,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,213,729.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

