Analysts Set Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) PT at $40.25

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of HTLF opened at $29.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

